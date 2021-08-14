Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: DC fetes four freedom fighters
News

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: DC fetes four freedom fighters

August 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham on Friday felicitated freedom fighters as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) in Mysuru. 

The DC visited the houses of freedom fighters B.S. Ramachandra Rao and Somashekaraiah in Saraswathipuram, B. Lingaiah and T. Puttanna in Siddarthanagar. He inquired about the well-being of the freedom fighters and about the pension facilities available.

He also asked about Covid-19 vaccination.  The DC was accompanied by Information and Public Relations Department  Assistant Director R. Raju.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching