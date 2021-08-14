Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: DC fetes four freedom fighters

August 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham on Friday felicitated freedom fighters as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) in Mysuru.

The DC visited the houses of freedom fighters B.S. Ramachandra Rao and Somashekaraiah in Saraswathipuram, B. Lingaiah and T. Puttanna in Siddarthanagar. He inquired about the well-being of the freedom fighters and about the pension facilities available.

He also asked about Covid-19 vaccination. The DC was accompanied by Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director R. Raju.