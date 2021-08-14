Many participate in Fit India Freedom Run
News

Many participate in Fit India Freedom Run

August 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 in New Delhi on Friday.

The programme was launched at 75 iconic locations across India and will conclude on Oct. 2.

The Fit India programme aims to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases, etc.

As part of the programme, a run was organised at Puttaraj Gawai Stadium in J.P. Nagar in Mysuru and it was inaugurated by Corporator Sharadamma M. Eshwar and Deputy Director of Field Publicity Dr. T.C. Poornima was the guest.

The event was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysore University NSS unit, Field Outreach Bureau, National Adventure Foundation and A.J. Foundation. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching