Many participate in Fit India Freedom Run

August 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 in New Delhi on Friday.

The programme was launched at 75 iconic locations across India and will conclude on Oct. 2.

The Fit India programme aims to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases, etc.

As part of the programme, a run was organised at Puttaraj Gawai Stadium in J.P. Nagar in Mysuru and it was inaugurated by Corporator Sharadamma M. Eshwar and Deputy Director of Field Publicity Dr. T.C. Poornima was the guest.

The event was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysore University NSS unit, Field Outreach Bureau, National Adventure Foundation and A.J. Foundation.