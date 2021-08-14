Various events to mark I-Day

August 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A slew of programmes have been organised across city as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence Day (Aug. 15).

Congress’ March

The Congress party workers will take out a march from Ramaswamy Circle to Congress Office, adjacent to Mysuru Railway Station, tomorrow (Aug. 15). The March will start at 8.30 am. After reaching the Party office, the National Flag will be hoisted at 9.30 am. KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan will preside over the function.

Today (Aug. 14), freedom fighters will be felicitated at Freedom Fighters’ Park, Subbarayanakere, at 4 pm.

Blood Donation Camp

Raktadana Mahadana Go Bhakta Sanghatane Trust has organised a blood donation camp at Jeevadhara Blood Bank on New Sayyaji Rao Road in city tomorrow from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. MLA S.A. Ramdas will inaugurate this camp at 10.30 am. Those who wish to donate blood may contact Mob: 77408-85697, 63638-22183, 99162-66108, 98808-94081 or 96115-09482.

Cycle Rally

BJP Yuva Morcha has organised a bi-cycle rally in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, tomorrow. National Yoga expert Kushi will inaugurate the rally at 7 am.

Singing and Dancing Competitions

Patriotic songs rendering and dance competition will be held tomorrow under the aegis of Deshabhakti Geeta Gayana-Nritya Spardha Samiti. The competition will be held at 5 Centres including Mysuru and Bengaluru for the next 11 months. The event will be inaugurated online (Zoom App and Samiti Facebook Page) tomorrow at 10 am.

On the occasion of inauguration, at Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will light the lamp at the Palace premises and floral tributes will be offered to the portraits of Swami Vivekananda and Bharat Mata at Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra’s ‘Nrityalaya’ institute in Krishnamurthypuram and Sri Ramakrishna Ashram.

Following this, will be a ‘Geeta Gayana’ at Mysuru Palace premises. Also, the programme website www.deshabhakti.in will be launched by Samiti State Organising Secretary and film song writer K. Kalyan.

Later, Yaduveer Wadiyar and Swami Yoganandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram will deliver address. Retired Judge of Supreme Court and Rajyotsava Award winner, N. Kumar will preside.

The video of patriotic songs and dance ballet must be loaded to the Samiti Facebook Page and Samiti website. Every month, 24 prizes will be given which includes Rs. 5,000 for first prize, Rs. 3,000 for second prize, Rs. 3,000 for third prize and Rs. 1,000 each for 21 consolation prizes. In all, 264 prizes will be given away in the competitions.

Uploading entries

To take part in the contest, interested may upload their videos during the days mentioned below in their respective age category — Above 75 years: Aug. 15 to Sept. 14; Above 65 years: Sept. 15 to Oct. 14; Above 55 years: Oct. 15 to Nov. 14; Above 45 years: Nov. 15 to Dec. 14; Above 35 years: Dec. 15 to Jan. 14, 2022; Above 30 years: Jan. 15 to Feb. 14; Above 25 years: Feb. 15 to Mar. 14; Above 20 years: Mar. 15 to April 14; Above 15 years: April 15 to May 14; Above 10 years: May 15 to June 14; Above 5 years: June 15 to July 14, 2022.

Free Health Camp and Yoga Training

SPM Trust’s Paramahamsa Yoga Mahavidyalaya, Ramakrishnanagar, in association with Universal Holistic Health Care, has organised a free health check-up camp and acupuncture and yoga training camp from Aug. 18 to 27.

For details, contact Mob: 90355-06790 or 90087-27172.