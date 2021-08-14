No guard of honour in public places: CM Bommai orders
News

No guard of honour in public places: CM Bommai orders

August 14, 2021

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given instruction to stop giving guard of honour to the CM by Police in public places with immediate effect.

Talking to media at Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday last, the CM said he was issuing order to stop this practice immediately. No guard of honour must be given to him by Police as it will cause inconvenience to people in public places like airport and railway station.

Speaking about the steps taken to tackle COVID third wave, he said that a separate paediatric ward will be opened in all Government and Private Hospitals to treat children in the wake of third wave of COVID-19 which is likely to affect the kids more. Vigilance has been stepped up in all border districts to check the spread of the pandemic. The Corona positive cases were on rise in some districts and this has made the Government to implement strict rules to check it, he added.

“The purpose of imposing weekend lockdown is not to cause inconvenience to general public. As it is said prevention is better than cure, curbs are imposed only to protect the people’s health. Impetus has been given on testing and tracking as well as to improve the health infrastructure. Task Forces in rural areas are in active mode. Both home isolation and COVID Care Centres will be managed in better manner. Special vigil is on those places which are reporting more number of positive cases,” the CM explained.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching