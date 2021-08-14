No guard of honour in public places: CM Bommai orders

August 14, 2021

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given instruction to stop giving guard of honour to the CM by Police in public places with immediate effect.

Talking to media at Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday last, the CM said he was issuing order to stop this practice immediately. No guard of honour must be given to him by Police as it will cause inconvenience to people in public places like airport and railway station.

Speaking about the steps taken to tackle COVID third wave, he said that a separate paediatric ward will be opened in all Government and Private Hospitals to treat children in the wake of third wave of COVID-19 which is likely to affect the kids more. Vigilance has been stepped up in all border districts to check the spread of the pandemic. The Corona positive cases were on rise in some districts and this has made the Government to implement strict rules to check it, he added.

“The purpose of imposing weekend lockdown is not to cause inconvenience to general public. As it is said prevention is better than cure, curbs are imposed only to protect the people’s health. Impetus has been given on testing and tracking as well as to improve the health infrastructure. Task Forces in rural areas are in active mode. Both home isolation and COVID Care Centres will be managed in better manner. Special vigil is on those places which are reporting more number of positive cases,” the CM explained.