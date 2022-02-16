Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi no more

February 16, 2022

Dharwad: Kannada poet Nadoja Dr. Chennaveera Kanavi (93) passed away at SDM Medical College Hospital in Dharwad today.

He was hospitalised on Jan. 14 as he was tested positive for COVID.

Last rites will be performed at Srishti Farm House at 5 pm today. Mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Karnatak Arts College.

Chennaveera Kanavi was born on 28 June 1928 in Hombal village, Gadag district, to Sakkareppa and Parvathavva couple. He finished his school and college education in Dharwad.

In 1952, he got his BA degree from Karnataka College, Dharwad and MA Degree from Karnataka University, Dharwad. From 1956 to 1983, he worked as a Director for ‘Prasaranga’ of Karnataka University.

He is considered one of the major poet and writer in the Kannada language and received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work Jeeva Dhwani (Poetry) in 1981. He is popularly known as “Samanvayada Kavi” and “Soujanyada Kavi”.

In 2011, he was honoured with the Sahitya Kala Kaustubha Award.