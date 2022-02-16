Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi no more
News

Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi no more

February 16, 2022

Dharwad: Kannada poet Nadoja Dr. Chennaveera Kanavi (93) passed away at SDM Medical College Hospital in Dharwad today.

He was hospitalised on Jan. 14 as he was tested positive for COVID.

Last rites will be performed at Srishti Farm House at 5 pm today. Mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Karnatak Arts College.

Chennaveera Kanavi was born on 28 June 1928 in Hombal village, Gadag district, to Sakkareppa and Parvathavva couple. He finished his school and college education in Dharwad.

In 1952, he got his BA degree from Karnataka College, Dharwad and MA Degree from Karnataka University, Dharwad. From 1956 to 1983, he worked as a Director for ‘Prasaranga’ of Karnataka University.

He is considered one of the major poet and writer in the Kannada language and received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work Jeeva Dhwani (Poetry) in 1981. He is popularly known as “Samanvayada Kavi” and “Soujanyada Kavi”.

In 2011, he was honoured with the Sahitya Kala Kaustubha Award.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching