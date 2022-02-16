Now, enjoy ‘Ambaari’ ride from Palace South Gate

February 16, 2022

Ticket prices slashed from Rs. 250 to Rs. 150

Mysore/Mysuru: Ambaari, the open-roof hop-on hop-off double-decker buses that the tourists of Mysuru usually take for sight-seeing, will henceforth start from Mysore Palace instead of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Office (Hotel Mayura Hoysala) on JLB Road in city.

The bus that provides a new platform for experiencing and exploring the royal city’s heritage wonders will start from the South Gate of the Palace (near Gun House Circle and opposite CADA Office). The Ambaari trip was a rage during Dasara and post-Dasara illumination periods where people lined up in front of the KSTDC Office for tickets.

In addition to shifting the starting point from JLB Road to Palace Gate, the KSTDC has slashed the ticket prices from Rs. 250 per head to Rs. 150, said a press release from KSTDC.

The duration of each trip is around two hours and the route covers Hotel Mayura KSTDC Office, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Crawford Hall, University of Mysore, Folklore Museum, Ramaswamy Circle, Palace Karikallu Thotti, Jayamarthanda Gate of the Palace, Zoo, Karanji Lake, Jockey Quarters Circle, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap and City Railway Station.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2423652 or Mob: 89706-56400 or e-mail: [email protected] holidays.net or contact Bengaluru booking counter on Ph: 080-43344334/ 35 or Mob: 89706-50070/ 75.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KSTDC Managing Director G. Jagadeesha said that the Ambaari buses that were parked at the KSTDC Office had no visibility.

Jagadeesha, who was the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), now serves as the Joint Secretary to CM Basavaraj Bommai and holds additional charge as KSTDC MD.

“After taking over the KSTDC, I had visited Mysuru recently and realised that the buses that have been tastefully designed had no visibility if parked at KSTDC Office. We decided that the Palace South Gate is an ideal location for the bus as tourists who come there can see the bus, enticing them to go on city rounds,” he said.

“From Feb. 16, one bus will be a permanent feature in the Palace South Gate. We have four buses in Mysuru and two in Hampi. The four buses here will take trips on rotation and even if the bus moves with tourists, arrangements will be made for the second bus to come to the South Gate without delay,” he added.

“Tourists can directly purchase the tickets from the driver and staff of the bus. The KSTDC has spent crores of rupees in building the buses and also giving them a heritage touch. I am sure once the people see it on a daily basis at Palace South Gate, there will be many takers for the bus trip. Also, we have reduced the prices from Rs. 250 to Rs. 150 per person,” Jagadeesha added.