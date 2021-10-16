City illumination extended

October 16, 2021

Chief Minister enjoys every bit of lights; waves at crowds from atop ‘Ambaari’ bus

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move that will go a long way in helping the tourism and hospitality industry, the State Government has extended the illumination of Mysuru city till Oct. 24. The nine-day extension from today will help more tourists to enjoy the serial lights and lit-up landmarks.

Responding positively to an appeal by the stakeholders of tourism industry, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after visiting Suttur Mutt yesterday that a decision has been taken to extend the illumination in view of increase in tourist footfall.

“I have come to know that a lot of visitors from various districts are thronging the city to watch the illumination which has been done well this year. Mysuru District Minister too has sought an extension and thus a decision was taken,” Bommai said.

Meanwhile, awed by the magnificent illumination, Basavaraj Bommai took an Ambaari (open double-decker bus) ride late at night to enjoy the splendour of the lit up city. Bommai boarded the Ambaari at about 11 pm at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, where he had stayed after inaugurating the Dasara procession.

The bus passed through Basaveshwara Circle, Hardinge Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Palace North Gate), K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Highway Circle, LIC Circle (Millennium Circle) and back to Ayurveda Hospital, Railway Station Circle, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle), Hunsur Road, DC Office, Crawford Hall, Ekalavya Circle, Ramaswamy Circle and Chamaraja Double Road before reaching Basaveshwara Circle. The CM waved to the crowds all along the route. He was accompanied by District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA L.Nagendra and other officials.

CM thanks citizens

With Dasara ending, Basavaraj Bommai has thanked the citizens of Mysuru for their whole-hearted cooperation. Speaking to reporters at Hotel Radisson Blu this morning before leaving for Hanagal, Bommai said that the Dasara celebrations were held in a simple and symbolic manner this year too due to COVID crisis.

“I have prayed to the almighty to end the pandemic and facilitate holding of customary Dasara from next year with all its past pomp and gaiety,” he said. Asserting that the Government will extend all help for promoting tourism in the region with Mysuru-centric Tourism Circuit, he said that the Government will come up with concrete plans for further boosting tourism in the Southern districts.

Referring to Dasara exhibition, Bommai said that the Dasara Expo must not be limited to just Dasara and the Government is working on plans to hold State and National level expos in the Exhibition premises throughout the year.

CM Bommai visits Suttur Mutt

Ahead of inaugurating ‘Jumboo Savari,’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city on Friday afternoon and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Bommai received ‘Banni Patre’ from the Seer and conversed with him for some time. Earlier, Bommai offered puja to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the Mutt premises and was accorded a grand welcome by Priests.

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Districts In-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and others were present.