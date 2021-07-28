He converted his Shiggaon house as COVID Centre

July 28, 2021

Bengaluru: At a time when the killer COVID second wave invaded Karnataka and the State’s health infrastructure crumbled due to gross negligence and callousness, Basavaraj Bommai, the then Home Minister in B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet handed over his house in his Assembly Constituency for use as a COVID Care Centre (CCC).

The house, located at Shiggaon (also known as Shiggavi) in Haveri district, could accommodate 50 COVID patients and was fully equipped with oxygen supply. Along with the necessary medical equipment, beds were placed on the verandah and 50 oxygen concentrators were installed at each bedside as an emergency.

The Shiggaon house was used by his family while Basavaraj Bommai stayed in Bengaluru. He used to stay at the house on his Constituency visits. Coming to the aid of patients, Basavaraj Bommai asked his family to make place for the CCC.

Bommai, who oversaw the transformation of his house into a CCC, won praises from all quarters. This was the first time when a Minister’s residence was converted as COVID Care Centre.