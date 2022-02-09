Naganahalli Satellite Railway Terminal: MP wants Railways to bear land acquisition costs

February 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A week after the Union Budget released a measly Rs. 5 crore for the Satellite Railway Terminal at Naganahalli, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha took the issue to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and highlighted the importance of the project for the growth of Mysuru region.

The MP requested the Minister to bestow his personal interest to ensure that the project sees the light of the day by asking Railways to bear the land acquisition costs.

In fact, this is the second time the MP is meeting the Railway Minister on the state-of-the-art Coaching Terminal at Naganahalli with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs. 789 crore.

Meeting the Minister in New Delhi yesterday, the MP said that though the project has been mentioned among the critical projects of the Railways, nothing has progressed so far.

After the techno-feasibility study and cost-benefit analysis, the Railways has decided to execute the work in two phases with the first phase laying 4 platform lines, 4 stabling lines and maintenance together with station building at an estimated outlay of Rs. 496.29 crore.

“However, the project has seen no progress though a faster economic growth hinges on an efficient transportation system. Speedy execution of the project is of paramount importance to do away with cost overruns to achieve the intended objective. The South Western Railway has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Railway Board, after several modifications in the estimates, for further processing and sanction,” the MP said in his memorandum.

The Infrastructure Development Department (IDD) of the Government of Karnataka has not responded to the request for bearing the cost of land — 165 acres.

“As the Railways has already categorised this project as a ‘critical’ infrastructure project, I would be extremely grateful if the Railways could earmark the required funds for the acquisition of land needed to commence the first phase of the project. I am given to understand that the Railway authorities are of the view that if the State Government further delays releasing of funds for land acquisition, the Railways could still go solo in implementing the project,” he said.

In view of the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Economic Corridor becoming a reality by October 2022, the Naganahalli Terminal becomes critical. Also, a mega silk cluster is coming up near Mysuru which will be a boon for the region to expand the silk market and also to create job opportunities. Also, the terminal would greatly help decongesting the Mysuru City Railway Station which is clogged now, he said.

“Considering the enormous growth potential of this region in the foreseeable future, creating the required railway infrastructure to remove the existing operational bottlenecks will be pivotal,” the MP noted.

Return Maharaja’s Saloon to Mysuru

The MP also urged the Railway Minister to return the ‘Maharaja’s Saloon’ that was donated to the National Rail Museum, New Delhi, from the Mysuru Rail Museum. “The Maharaja’s Saloon originally belonged to Mysuru and at present, only a part of the Royal Train remains in Mysuru,” the MP noted.

“Maharaja’s Saloon is a classic example to demonstrate the contributions of the Wadiyar dynasty for the development of Railways in Mysore Kingdom from 1864-1950. It becomes our responsibility to preserve their legacy for the present and future generations to appreciate,” Pratap Simha stated.

The 24th ruler of Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was utilising this saloon. Originally, it was part of a three-carriage train that included the Maharani’s coach (CR -7342) and a dining-cum-kitchen car (CR-7345), both of which are preserved at the Mysore Rail Museum.

The saloon must be repatriated from the National Rail Museum to the refurbished Mysuru Rail Museum so that the original 3-carriage Royal Special Train could be showcased to relive the glorious past of a bygone era. Incidentally, the Mysuru Rail Museum has rolling stock, including vintage locomotives, and other system equipment of the privately-owned Mysore State Railway among its prized collections, the MP said. The induction of the Maharaja’s Saloon will significantly enhance the heritage value of the museum that has become one of the major tourist attractions in Mysuru, he added.