Simha writes to Mayor to name park after Dr. Vishnuvardhan

September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has written a letter to Mayor Sunanda Palanetra to name the park after late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan, which is located near Chamaraja Circle. Also, he has requested the Mayor to install a statue of the late actor inside the park.

Simha has urged the Mayor to take up the issue in the next MCC Council meeting and grant permission of naming the park officially.

Pointing out that Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s birth and death anniversaries are being celebrated in the park since 11 years, he said that many members of Dr. Vishnuvardhan fans association met Pratap Simha and had urged to name the park after the late actor and install his statue as a mark of respect.