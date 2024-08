August 19, 2024

Nagarathnamma (76), wife of late K. Bhogesh and a resident of 3rd Cross, Kuvempunagar C & D Block, passed away yesterday in city.

She leaves behind a son, a daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Jayanagar Burial Grounds this noon.