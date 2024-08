August 19, 2024

H.S. Shivalingaswamy (Holalu Rajanna), a resident of 2nd Cross in Srinagar, passed away yesterday in city. He was 82.

He leaves behind his wife Sundramma, two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Veerashaiva Burial Grounds in Vidyaranyapuram this afternoon.