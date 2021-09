September 4, 2021

Nagashayana (68), a retired teacher and a resident of Ramasamudra in Chamarajanagar, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday.

He had served as a teacher at CR Balarapattana Educational Institution in Ramasamudra for over three decades. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Shankara Burial Grounds in the town yesterday, according to family sources.