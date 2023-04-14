Nandini milk row: KRRS to stage State-wide protest on Apr. 15

April 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP Government of planning to merge the State’s popular milk brand Nandini with Gujarat’s Amul, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) will stage a demonstration at all District Headquarters of the State on Apr.15.

Announcing this at a press meet here, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra alleged that efforts are going on at the Government level to merge Nandini with Amul and thus finish off KMF. Maintaining that Nandini milk brand is Kannadigas’ pride, he said that the KRRS will strongly oppose any plans of merger. Accusing the State and Union BJP Governments of trying to finish off KMF, whose milk products are popular both in domestic and international markets, Nagendra wanted the Government to strengthen KMF further so as to make it a much more popular brand in the entire country.

Asserting that the KRRS would oppose BJP candidates in all Assembly segments, Nagendra said that the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is contesting a few seats in the Assembly polls. The party will support CPI and CPI (M) and candidates of other like-minded parties in all other Constituencies, he added.

KRRS office-bearers Hosur Kumar, Prasanna N.Gowda, Mahadeva Nayaka, Singregowda and others were present.