Nandini milk row: KRRS to stage State-wide protest on Apr. 15
News

Nandini milk row: KRRS to stage State-wide protest on Apr. 15

April 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP Government of planning to merge the State’s popular milk brand Nandini with Gujarat’s Amul, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) will stage a demonstration at all District Headquarters of the State on Apr.15.

Announcing this at a press meet here, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra alleged that efforts are going on at the Government level to merge Nandini with Amul and thus finish off KMF.  Maintaining that Nandini milk brand is Kannadigas’ pride, he said that the KRRS will strongly oppose any plans of merger. Accusing the State and Union BJP Governments of trying to finish off KMF, whose milk products are popular both in domestic and international markets, Nagendra wanted the Government to strengthen KMF further so as to make it a much more popular brand in the entire country.

Asserting that the KRRS would oppose BJP candidates in all Assembly segments, Nagendra said that the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is contesting a few seats in the Assembly polls. The party will support CPI and CPI (M) and candidates of other like-minded parties in all other Constituencies, he added.

KRRS office-bearers Hosur Kumar, Prasanna N.Gowda, Mahadeva Nayaka, Singregowda and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching