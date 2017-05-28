Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Owners & Labours Free Health Camp

Mysuru: Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Owners and Labours Free Health Camp has been organised at Hotel Owners Association, ‘Kethethuru Seetharama Bhavan,’ Dr. Jagannath Shenoy auditorium, No. 1265, 1st Main, 2nd Cross, Krishnamurthypuram, on May 30 at 10.30 am, under the aegis of Hotel Owners’ Association and Hotel Owners’ Association Charitable Trust.

DC D. Randeep will inaugurate the camp. Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Cardiac Surgeon and Director Dr. M.N. Ravi will be the chief guest. Karnataka Pradesh Hotel & Restaurants Association (KPHRA) President M. Rajendra, FKCCI Sr. Vice-President Sudhakar S. Shetty, former HOACT President K. Ramavittal Das, former Hotel Owners’ Association Presidents P.V. Giri and M.K. Puranik will be the guests of honour.

Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda will preside. Hotel Owners Association Charitable Trust President Ravishastri will be present.