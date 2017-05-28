Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Owners & Labours Free Health Camp
News

Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Owners & Labours Free Health Camp

Mysuru: Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Owners and Labours Free Health Camp has been organised at Hotel Owners Association, ‘Kethethuru Seetharama Bhavan,’ Dr. Jagannath Shenoy auditorium, No. 1265, 1st Main, 2nd Cross, Krishnamurthypuram, on May 30 at 10.30 am, under the aegis of Hotel Owners’ Association and Hotel Owners’ Association Charitable Trust.

DC D. Randeep will inaugurate the camp. Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Cardiac Surgeon and Director Dr. M.N. Ravi will be the chief guest. Karnataka Pradesh Hotel & Restaurants Association (KPHRA) President M. Rajendra, FKCCI Sr. Vice-President Sudhakar S. Shetty, former HOACT President K. Ramavittal Das, former Hotel Owners’ Association Presidents P.V. Giri and M.K. Puranik will be the guests of honour.

Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda will preside. Hotel Owners Association Charitable Trust President Ravishastri will be present.

May 28, 2017

RELATED POSTS

Randeep gets relief as CAT sends him to Hassan as DC
Rohini Sindhuri to continue as Hassan Deputy Commissioner
Randeep was transferred to hide electoral list manipulation: Ramdas

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital Owners & Labours Free Health Camp”

  1. Charan says:
    September 8, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Hi,
    I have to organise free medical camp from our charitable trust
    Pls give information of the hospital

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching