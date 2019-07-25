Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law joins Boris Johnson’s Cabinet

London: Infosys Co-Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak is among the three Indians to have found place in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Cabinet team. The two other Indians to have been inducted in the new Cabinet are Alok Sharma and Priti Patel.

Rishi Sunak, the 38-year-old Conservative party MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), is a pro-Brexit campaigner who has now replaced Liz Truss as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Born in UK, Sunak’s mother was a pharmacist while his father worked in the National Health Service (NHS) as a general practitioner. He met Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy in California and married her later on.

The Oxford University and Stanford MBA graduate co-founded a £1 billion global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry to the British Parliament in the 2015 general election.

PM Boris’ Indian connection

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has in the past described himself as a son-in-law of India by virtue of his now estranged wife Marina Wheeler’s Indian mother Dip Kaur, has stressed that the UK’s relationship with India must run deeper than just trade.

In reference to India-UK relations, Johnson is on the record saying he wants to pursue a new trade deal and is expected to build on his self-confessed “personal relationship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a “truly special” bilateral relationship.

