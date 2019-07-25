Lack of parking facility

Santhepet traders down shutters, submit memorandum to Traffic ACP

Mysuru: More than 100 traders of Santhepet downed the shutters of their shops this morning in protest against lack of parking facilities and met Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)- Traffic G.N. Mohan at his office and submitted a memorandum. They were led by Ward No.25 Corporator Pramila Bharat.

The memorandum submitted to the ACP states that there was no proper parking facility at Santhepet and the traders have requested the ACP to visit the place personally and conduct inspection.

The traders have suggested the ACP to provide two-wheeler parking on one side of the road and four-wheeler parking on the other side, provide timings so that they could bring their goods auto and get the goods unloaded besides requesting the ACP to get ‘Parking’ boards installed.

Trader Puttaraju, speaking to SOM, said that there was no parking facility at Santhepet which was ruining their business as customers prefer to park their vehicles near the shop they go for purchasing.

ACP Mohan assured the traders that he would inspect the place on Saturday and solve their problems.

Following the assurance from the ACP, the traders opened their shops and commenced their business.

