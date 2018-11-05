National Ayurveda Day observed in city

Ayurveda inseparable part of life today: Pratap Simha

Mysuru: “Ayurveda has become an inseparable part of life today to combat lifestyle diseases. There was a time when everyone preferred modern medicines to treat some of these diseases but people all over the world are realising the importance of the ancient system of medicine in India and turning to Ayurveda for treatment,” said MP Pratap Simha.

He was speaking after inaugurating the third National Ayurveda Day-2018, organised by National AYUSH Mission, Zilla Panchayat and AYUSH Department at the Sthree Shakti Bhavan, Women and Child Welfare Department, here this morning and said Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, was the one who promulgated its practices.

He said: “The need of the hour is to protect environment first to enjoy good health. But it is also important to note that a few self-proclaimed environmentalists in the name of protection actually hamper development.”

“When we tried to widen and straighten the road near Jaladarshini Guest House, we had axed only five trees and were also planting double the saplings in its place. But these pseudo-environmentalists who have hardly planted any saplings in their life protested against the development,” he caustically remarked. He claimed that he had planted nearly 1,000 saplings on the Ring Road during his tenure as an MP.

“I have worked really hard for the development of the city. There are 65 Wards and even the Gram Panchayats are under my limits and I can’t be visiting them regularly. Hence, I call upon the Ayurveda Doctors not to get disheartened, but work hard to protect the health of the people,” he said. An Ayurveda Exhibition and free health check-up camp was also held.

At Ayurveda College: The third National Ayurveda Day-2018 with the theme ‘Ayurveda for Public Health’ was inaugurated at the 110-year-old Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital near Visvesvaraya Circle (Ayurveda Hospital Circle) by the Principal Dr. Gajanana Hegde. The programme was jointly organised by the AYUSH Department, Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, District Ayurveda Office, Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital and Government Ayurveda Research Centre.

On the occasion, four free health camps have been organised from Nov.5 to 16 which includes Spinal Cord, Varicose Veins and Ulcer camp, camp for pregnant women and women with menstrual problems, women and child-related health problems camp from 10 am to 1 pm.

At 3 pm, Sanskrit Scholar Dr. Ganapathy Bhat will chair seminars on ‘Dhanvantari Avatara’ which relates to the historical, mythical and scientific background regarding Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda. Cauvery Hospital Founder Dr. Chandrashekar will also participate.

At 7 pm, there will be Deepotsava at the Ayurveda Circle where Dhanvantari Shlokas will be recited.

As part of the Ayurveda Awareness Week, there will be lecture series titled ‘Ayurveda for Health’ from Nov.12 to 18 at 70 select centres including schools, colleges, government institutions and private institutions. On Nov.14, an awareness jatha regarding Ayurveda will be taken out from the Government Ayurveda Hospital at 10 am.

An ‘Open Day’ (Ayur Darshan) will be held at J.K. Grounds on Nov.17 with various Department of the College giving information. There will be an exhibition that will showcase gooseberry diet, the effect of ayurvedic medicines and their manufacturing. There will be a cooking-without-fire competition. There will also be a stage programme in the presence of Health Minister.

