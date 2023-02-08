National Lok Adalat on Feb. 11

February 8, 2023

Over 19,000 cases listed, says District Judge Sangreshi

Mysore/Mysuru: Principal District and Sessions Court Judge G.S. Sangreshi has said that the National Lok Adalat is scheduled on Feb.11 to dispose of pending cases at the Courts in Mysuru City and Taluks, through mutual agreement.

Addressing the press meet at the Malalavadi Court Complex in Jayanagar yesterday, District Judge Sangreshi said that “A total of 1,11,492 cases including 59,872 Civil and 62,403 Criminal cases are pending at City and Taluk Courts, and 34,739 cases among them are liable for settlement through mutual agreement and 15,852 among them are already identified.”

The cases entitled for settlement are as follows: Motor vehicle accident – 3,949 cases, criminal cases – 2,306 and cheque bounce cases – 22,649. Among them, total 19,586 cases have been identified for settlement — 5,077 cheque bounce cases, 1,112 pre-litigation cases, 7,142 civil and other types of cases.

The Adalat will be largely beneficial as the cases can be settled in a quick time and less expense. The significance of decree passed in the cases settled at Adalat is equal to the Court judgement. Apart from saving time, the relationship among the litigants will remain good. There is no need to pay the Court fee and litigants can directly attend the Adalat. Once the cases are settled, 100 percent of Court fees will be returned to the parties. However, there is no option for appeal in these cases, added District Judge Sangreshi.

Reacting to media queries, Judge Sangreshi said “If a Court is burdened with over 2,000 cases, there is a provision to propose for new Court. There are requirements of three each of Senior and Junior Grade Judges and one Court to handle Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases and proposals will be submitted in this regard.” Out of 25,74,522 pending cases of traffic violations booked by Mysuru City Police, a fine amount of Rs. 1,45,26,500 has been collected from 68,758 cases. The 50 percent rebate in fine amount is available till Feb. 11 and offenders can make use of the benefit. They have to pay full fine after that period, he added.