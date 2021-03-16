National Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman asks officials to send Pourakarmika attackers to jail

March 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: National Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Venkateshan has asked officials to send those who assault or abuse Pourakarmikas to jail.

He was speaking at a meeting with officials and Pourakarmika leaders at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here yesterday.

Pointing out that the problems of Pourakarmikas will be addressed, Venkateshan said that necessary steps will be taken for ensuring job security of Pourakarmikas, payment of school fee of Pourakarmika children, housing and free health services for Pourakarmikas and such other welfare measures. Stating that he will be meeting CM B.S. Yediyurappa in a couple of days to discuss Pourakarmika issues, he said that officials must ensure that Pourakarmikas are not deprived of any Government benefits.

At the meeting, Pourakarmika leaders put forth their demands, which chiefly included regularisation of contract Pourakarmikas, distribution of quality safety equipment, statutory benefits such as ESI and PF, minimum wages, regularisation of scavengers and sewage workers and repair of houses built by Slum Development Board, which are dilapidated.

Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna said the Commission has power to punish any official found guilty of assaulting Pourakarmikas. Pointing out that a survey will be carried out to collect vital statistical inputs concerning the living condition of Pourakarmikas serving in all local bodies of the State, he said that the Government will be recommended to provide free education to the children of Pourakarmikas right from LKG to graduation.

Noting that Bengaluru’s BBMP has come with a proposal to construct Pourakarmika rest rooms at nearly 600 mustering points, Shivanna said that he would talk to the Government for setting up such rest rooms in Mysuru too for the benefit of Pourakarmikas. He directed the officials to strictly implement Prohibition of Manual Scavenging Act and thus bring an end to manual scavenging.

He further directed officials to provide loans out of reserved funds and thus help them in leading a dignified life.

DC Rohini Sindhuri, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, ZP CEO Yogesh, Assistant Commissioner Venkataswamy, Social Welfare officer Malathi and others were present.

Visits Pourakarmika Colony: Later in the afternoon, Venkateshan, along with Shivanna, visited Pourakarmika Colony at Jyothinagar and heard the grievances of residents. Some residents wanted the Government to build houses at the vacant space near Pourakarmika burial ground at Ghousianagar.

Ex-Mayor Sandesh Swamy said that about 155 houses built by Karnataka Slum Development Board in the colony were not safe. He also urged the Government to build more houses for Pourakarmikas out of the State and Central Government grants and to provide all civic amenities in more than 16 Pourakarmika Colonies coming under N.R. Constituency.

After inspection, Venkateshan said that there was no need for a Safai Karmachari Commission if there is an improvement in the living conditions of Pourakarmikas and in their academic and economic status.

Shivanna said that he will recommend the Government to hike the current daily breakfast allowance from Rs.20 to Rs.50.

He said that he will write to the Government on razing down dilapidated homes and build new ones for Pourakarmikas.

Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission’s Monitoring Committee Member M.B. Venkatesh, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Malathi, MCC officials and others were present.