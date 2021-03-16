All for a luxurious life…: Fake RBI staff held for cheating public in money-doubling racket

March 16, 2021

Fake documents, bank passbooks, cheques and cars including a BMW seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Two persons, posing as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees, who had cheated a KSRTC Layout resident of Rs. 30 lakh after promising to double the money and later giving fake RBI documents, have been arrested by the City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths.

According to a press release from the Office of the City Police Commissioner, the arrested are 30-year-old Manju, a realtor and a resident of Madegowda Circle in Hebbal 1st Stage and 42-year-old B. Shankar, a retired conductor, native of M. Kongahalli in Nanjangud taluk and a resident of Srirampura 2nd Stage in city.

The accused had received Rs. 30 lakh from the resident of KSRTC Layout in city after promising him to double the amount. The victim, believing the duo as RBI employees, had given the money to them following which the accused had given the victim fake RBI documents. When the victim came to know that the documents were fake, he lodged a complaint at city’s Economic Offences and Narcotics Police Station.

As the case was transferred to the CCB, the CCB Cops, who swung into action, took the two accused into custody on Mar. 8 near PKTB Hospital on KRS Road here and interrogated them. During the interrogation, the CCB sleuths came to know that the accused had accounts in various banks and were involved in money doubling rackets.

They used to pose as RBI employees and collect lakhs of rupees from gullible people after promising to double their money and used to give their victims fake RBI documents.

The accused used to move around in high-end cars including a BMW, travel to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and other places in flights, stay in five star hotels and spend the money. The accused is said to have told the CCB sleuths that they used to spend money to lead a luxurious life.

The Cops have seized fake RBI documents, a laptop, printer, 25 fake RBI Bond Papers, two rubber stamps, passbooks of various banks, cheque books, one Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a BMW and Mahindra XUV 500 cars from them.

