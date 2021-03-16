Man arrested for dumping garbage on Ring Road side

March 16, 2021

Tractor seized, case registered

Mysore/Mysuru: Udayagiri Police, on Mar. 13 at about 7.15 am, have arrested a tractor driver for illegally dumping garbage at the Ring Road junction near Vidyashankar Layout and have also seized the tractor.

The arrested tractor driver is 46-year-old Venkatesh, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Naguvinahalli Layout in Srirangapatna taluk. A case has been registered at Udayagiri Police Station.

Police said that legal action would be taken against those found dumping garbage illegally at public places on Ring Road sides and surroundings and thus spoil the environment which could result in the spread of epidemic diseases. The Police have urged the public to refrain from dumping garbage in city and surroundings.