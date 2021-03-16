Wild jumbos charge at safari vehicle

March 16, 2021

Driver’s presence of mind saves safari-goers at K. Gudi range

Chamarajanagar: The presence of mind displayed by the driver of the safari vehicle saved the occupants of the vehicle when the two wild elephants charged at the vehicle from both directions at K. Gudi Range of Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger (BRT) Reserve about two days ago. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

When a female elephant began to charge at the vehicle from behind, the driver began to move the vehicle forward only to see another female elephant charging from the front.

But safari vehicle driver Nagaraju, using his presence of mind, moved the vehicle a bit fast towards the front and succeeded in driving back the elephant which was charging at the vehicle from the front side.

The video of the safari-goers thanking driver Nagaraju for saving their lives has also gone viral.

“Visitors hop on to the safari vehicle with a belief that we are with them and it is our duty to protect them from any danger,” Nagaraju was heard telling in the video.

The 1.10 minute video, captured by one of the safari-goers shows a female wild elephant trumpeting and charging at the safari vehicle from behind. The elephant stops after the vehicle moves further. As the vehicle was moving forward, another female elephant is spotted on the front side and charges at the vehicle, but the driver switches on the headlight of the vehicle, moves a bit forward and succeeds in driving the elephant back.