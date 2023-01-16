National Workshop on ‘Emerging Trends in Biological Sciences’ held at JSS STU
National Workshop on ‘Emerging Trends in Biological Sciences’ held at JSS STU

January 16, 2023

Mysuru: A  two-day National Workshop on  ‘Emerging Trends in Biological Sciences’ and TRendy’s meeting, followed by talks from eminent scientists organised by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), in association with IIC, IQAC JSS STU, was held at JSS CMS Hall, JSS Centre for Management Studies in city recently.

The workshop was inaugurated by former Director of IISc.-Bengaluru Prof. G. Padmanabhan in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of JSS STU Prof. A.N. Santosh Kumar, SJCE Principal Prof. S.B. Kivade, former CFTRI Director Dr. V. Prakash, IISc., Bengaluru Scientists Prof. Siddartha P. Sharma and Prof. Deepak Saini, Prof. N. Sivakumar of Central University,  Hyderabad and Prof. Praveen Vemula.

Event Convenor Dr. S. Nanjundaswamy welcomed.  Prof. Anand Kondapi of the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at University of Hyderabad, spoke briefly about TRendy’s, its origin and the rules and features of the national conference. He gave homage to the late founders of this event, Prof. Ramasarma and Prof. Kalluri Subba Rao.

Dr. K.R. Sanjay, Head, Department of Bio-technology, JSS STU, briefed the gathering about the conference.

Prof. Padmanabhan, in his inaugural address, spoke about the idea of TRendy’s origin by Prof. Ramasarma and his perception of science. He spoke about how the national meet was an informal forum to exchange ideas. Prof. A.N. Santosh Kumar presided. Dr. B.P. Hema, Associate Professor,  Dept. of Biotechnology, JSS STU, proposed a vote of thanks.

Over 175 participants including faculty members, graduate students, research scholars and scientists from across the country attended the workshop.

