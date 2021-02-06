February 6, 2021

Traffic on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway diverted as farmers stage rasta-roko

Mysore/Mysuru: With Farmer Unions across the country under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha calling for a Nationwide Chakka Jam to seek repeal of the three newly introduced farm laws, the farmer associations of the district began Highway blockade in the city today for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm.

More than 400 farmers and activists representing various Farmer, Labour and Dalit organisations such as KRRS, DSS, AIDSO and Raitha, Dalita, Karmika Aikya Horati Samiti, gathered at Columbia Asia Hospital Junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway at noon and staged rasta-roko, expressing support to Farmer Unions who have been protesting at Delhi border for over two months.

As the farmers blocked the Highway, the Police diverted traffic on the every busy road.The motorists and KSRTC buses were asked to take alternative routes (Mysuru-Bannur-Malavalli- Kanakapura-Bengaluru road and KRS road- Pump House- Palahalli- Srirangapatna road) to travel to Bengaluru.

Addressing the protestors, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the Highway blockade has been staged as a protest against the Centre’s anti-farmer and anti-people policies. Accusing the Centre of using repressive measures to stop farmers from continuing their protest, Nagendra said that the Highway blockade is part of the Chakka Jam.

He also lashed out at the Centre for rising fuel prices and spiralling inflation.

As the protestors persisted on continuing the blockade till at least 3 pm, the Police took the protestors into custody. The Police said that regular vehicular movement on the Highway will be restored once the Junction will be cleared of the protestors.

In another agitation, farmers blocked the Mysuru-Nanjangud road near APMC yard at Bandipalya. The motorists were asked to take alternative routes to travel to Nanjangud. The protestors and the Police entered into a verbal duel after the Police, citing public safety, stopped farmers from cooking food using LPG cylinders. However, the farmers cared little for Police advice and started cooking. The farmers had also brought cattle and sheep to register their protest.

Farmer leaders Vidyasagar, Mallesh and other activists took part in the agitation.

In yet another agitation, farmers staged a protest near Jayapura gate on Mysuru- Manandavadi road. However, traffic on the road was not affected as protestors held agitation by the side of the road.

Farmer and other Union leaders Shivaprakash, G.S. Seema, Srikanta, Basavaraj, Ramesh, Kemparaju and others took part.