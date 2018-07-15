Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway work to begin from September

Mysuru: The Central Government is implementing the ten-lane national highway between Mysuru-Bengaluru and the work will begin from September of this year, said MP Pratap Simha.

He was addressing the media at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry here recently and said that to release the pressure on the highway, the ten-lane work will begin from the junction of Kengeri NICE Road covering a distance of 117 kms to Mysuru.

The Centre has spent nearly Rs.3,000 crore for land acquisition and another Rs.7,000 crore will be the cost of the ten-lane national highway project, he said.

This will consist of six-lane highway and next to it will be two service lines on either side. The service lines will be double roads. The work will begin either from the first or second week of September simultaneously from ten sides and will be completed in 24 months and dedicated to the people of Mysuru, he said.

He stressed that the work was being taken up completely under the Central grants. He thanked PWD Minister H.D. Revanna for directing Deputy Commissioner to solve the problem of land acquisition process.