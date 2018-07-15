The Roads Not To Be Taken…

Mysuru: The road next to Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere is full of potholes. With the monsoon in full flow the road turns into a mini lake.

The local residents trying to draw the attention of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to repair the road had staged a novel protest by performing death ceremony rituals. In spite of this the MCC has turned a blind eye.

It is more than ten years since Dewan’s Road in Ward No. 36 limits in Chamaraja Mohalla was asphalted. The road is full of potholes and it is very difficult for the vehicles to negotiate this road.

Even the storm water drain is filled with waste and hence the rainwater instead of flowing in the drain flows on the road thus creating a mini lake. This results in the whole area stinking and the residents fear that it could lead to the spread of communicable diseases.

Garbage carts: There is also a college on this road and the Pourakarmikas after collecting the garbage in the push carts transport it to the big lorries which come and pick it up. Later, the carts are parked near the college. The foul smell is causing lot of problems to the students and the nearby residents.

Drunkards’ haven: As night descends, the Freedom Fighters Park turns into a haven for drunkards and louts. Lot of illegal activities also go on. In spite of bringing this to the notice of MCC officials nothing has happened. As the houses are very close to the park, residents are forced to bear such nuisances.

Park turns to copse: With the MCC completely neglecting the upkeep of the Freedom Fighters Park, the whole place has turned into a copse, especially on the side which opens to Dewan’s Road. There is no street-light here and the complaints to the Police have not worked, allege the residents.

The residents are urging the authorities concerned to at least wake up now, swing into action like they did when they restored the subway on Sayyaji Road and solve the problems faced by the tax-paying citizens.

N.S. Road too resembles slushy field

If the Dewan’s Road is full of potholes, the road parallel to it is no different. The experience of driving or walking on Narayana Shastry Road is like wading through slushy field and most often than not, one skids and falls.

The Mysuru City Corporation had started the underground drainage work on Narayana Shastry Road at the junction of Vinoba Road and Devaraj Urs Road. In order to install the pipes for the underground drainage the road was dug right in the middle. However, the work has come to a standstill for reasons best known.

A report was published in this newspaper about this and the MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha had visited the spot and promised to finish the work in four days. However, the road is still in the same pathetic condition.

Asked for the reasons, the Corporation officials said that as the mud that was dug has got into the pipes, the work has been stopped. But they have covered the road that was dug up and the remaining mud is scattered on the road. As it has been raining continuously since the last couple of days, the road has become slushy due to movement of vehicles.

Nearly 15 bike riders have skidded and fallen down in the last couple of days. The residents, seeing these mishaps, have urged the authorities concerned to immediately complete the road work.