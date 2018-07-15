Deadline of Aug. 2 for Kodagu home stays to register
Deadline of Aug. 2 for Kodagu home stays to register

Madikeri: Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh has given a deadline of Aug.2 for all home stays in Kodagu to register. He warned that unregistered home stays will face action if they do not get registered by then.

Addressing a press conference in Madikeri, the Minister said, “Only 242 home stays are legal and the rest of the home stays, estimated to number around 357, in Kodagu are operating illegally to avoid scrutiny. Requirements for registration are being violated. Some home stays are operating resorts in the name of home stays to avoid payment of taxes. Many of these owners run a chain of such properties, in clear violation of the guidelines,” the Minister said.

“Stringent action will be taken against those who fail to register by the deadline,” he said. Mahesh said that home stays near rivers should give priority to cleanliness and make sure that waste water is not released to rivers. The Minister also warned agencies from Kerala against conducting a survey in South Kodagu on the proposed Railway line between Mysuru and Thalassery. “If the work is carried out, strict action will be taken against them,” said Mahesh, adding that the Karnataka Government will not allow the Railway line.

July 15, 2018

