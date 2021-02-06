Find this Horse; win Rs. 25,000

February 6, 2021

On its three legs, the white markings are till its knees and front right leg’s white marking is only till the fetlock. It also has a white blaze on its face from forehead to the tip of its nose and both ears are pointed inside like a heart shape.

Mysore/Mysuru: A one-year-old female horse has gone missing from a stud farm in city and the breeder has lodged a complaint in this regard at Alanahalli Police Station. He has even placed advertisements in the media and a reward of Rs. 25,000 has been announced to those who find the horse.

The horse has gone missing from the stud farm owned by Riju Varghese at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar on Jan. 25 and despite efforts by the stud farm owner and employees, the horse has not been traced so far.

The horse belongs to Marwari breed that is one of the few indigenous breeds left in the country. It is a rare breed of horse from the Marwar (or Jodhpur) region of Rajasthan. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Riju Varghese said that the horse is worth Rs. 5 lakh and it was the first horse born in his stud farm.

“I breed Marwari horses. More than money, I have a lot of sentiments with the horse as it was the first baby born at my farm. I appeal to anyone who finds it or has taken it to please return my horse safely,” he said.

Varghese suspects that his horse might have been stolen from the farm. “I was not in station and had been to Kerala and thieves have utilised this opportunity to steal my horse,” he added.

After the incident was advertised, Varghese got a couple of calls. “They are not genuine calls, I am getting calls from people mentioning that they have found a group of horses here and there but actually those are ponies,” he said.

When asked how to identify his horse, Varghese said that his horse is distinct with white ‘socks’ like marking on all its four legs. “On its three legs, the white markings are till its knees and front right leg’s white marking is only till the fetlock. It also has a white blaze on its face from forehead to the tip of its nose and both ears are pointed inside like a heart shape.”