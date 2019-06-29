Nature hits hard at this ‘Nature Cure’ Hospital in K.G. Koppal

Mysore: The condition of this Nature Cure Hospital which is hit hard by nature is really very pathetic. Whoever goes here for treatment will be shocked by its appearance as it could collapse at any time.

Yes, this ‘Government Nature Cure Hospital’ on New Kantharaj Urs Road in K.G. Koppal has reached such a dangerous level. While the doctors and staff who work here have to hold their breath, the patients who come here would want to flee for their dear lives.

The Hospital has reached a stage where it badly needs maintenance and repairs urgently. It also has shortage of staff and lacks basic facilities. In spite of all these problems, everyone concerned have turned a blind eye.

Six-bed Hospital: This is a six-bed Ayush Department (Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Nature Cure Hospital. The building has developed cracks and the cement plastering is falling off in several places in the roof and walls and iron rods stand exposed.

In the Acupressure Room, there is the growth of roots of a tree which could result in more damages. And if it rains, the patient is forced to be shifted from room to room and treated. Even in spite of minimum facilities, every day at least 10 patients come here for treatment, which is noteworthy.

The building comes under MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) and since the last 30 years the Hospital is being run by the Ayush Department.

The pathetic condition of the Nature Cure Hospital on New Kantharaj Urs Road in K.G. Koppal, Mysuru.





There are a total of ten posts in the Hospital but there are only three persons including the staff nurse, clerk and a Group-D employee working here.

Medical Officer Dr. C. Renuka Devi of Srirampura Government Ayurveda Clinic is appointed as acting Medical Officer and she comes here on Tuesdays and Fridays to discharge her duties. Along with this, a teaching doctor from ‘Government Nature Cure, Yoga Medical College and Hospital’ on KRS Road comes here once in a month.

Patients who have undergone therapy for sthoolakaya, sandivata and other problems have found excellent results. Nearly 10 to 15 people are undergoing treatment here for various problems, said a Hospital staff.

There are many other therapies like Abhyanga treatment, water therapy, mud bath that can be given but due to the sad state of conditions of the rooms these treatments are not being given.

“We are working here with the fear of when the building will collapse. In the Acupressure Room the plaster of the roof had fallen. Luckily, the staff had gone outside for lunch and hence a disaster was averted,” said Hospital’s in-charge Medical Officer Dr. Renuka Devi expressing her anguish.

The K.G. Koppal Government Nature Cure Hospital comes under Ayush Department. However, the building belongs to MUDA. About 30 years ago, Ayush took permission from MUDA to start the Hospital here. In the wake of the pathetic and dilapidated condition of the building, we had written to MUDA to permit us to repair it. But according to MUDA rules it cannot be given to us freely and hence we have asked for 30-year lease. Once this process is completed then we can take up the repair work immediately. Otherwise, it has been decided that the building will be demolished and a new one constructed, said Dr. Seethalakshmi, Deputy Director, Ayush Department.

