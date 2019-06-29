Railways, Police, KPTCL major water bill defaulters

Overall outstanding amount is Rs.169 crore

Among 1.5 lakh water consumers, 70% pay their bills regularly while the rest default on making payments. Government agencies such as the Police Department, Railways, KPTCL, Grama Panchayats, Education and Excise Departments are the major water bill defaulters. In all, 41 government agencies have to pay a sum of Rs.39.32 crore water bill arrears to the MCC.

While nine Grama Panchayats have to pay Rs.19.33 crore, the City Police have to pay Rs. 4.50 crore. Railways have to pay Rs.7.11 crore. Health Department has kept pending Rs.1.10 crore and Education Department has to pay Rs.90.69 lakh. While Administrative Training Institute has to pay Rs.22.65 lakh and KPTCL has pending Rs.2.40 crore, University of Mysore has to pay Rs.16.37 lakh.

According to officials, the overall outstanding amount is Rs.169 crore. The authorities have issued notices to private people, asking them to pay the pending amount. “We will write to the government agencies to clear the arrears,” said MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag.

She said consumers cannot accrue their bills from April 1, 2019 onwards and specific instructions had been given to the bill collectors in this regard. “We will launch drives including major defaulters’ drives and monthly drives — to collect the outstanding amount. Under major defaulters drive, the authorities will serve a notice and disconnect the water supply, if the consumer fails to pay the bill,” she added.

