JD(S) to launch padayatra from Nanjangud on Aug.20
News

Bengaluru: Even as JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda has spoken about the possibility of a mid-term poll, JD(S) will launch a padayatra from the temple town of Nanjangud on Aug.20.

With Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy taking to Grama Vaastavya (village stay) to regain the popularity which he had earned during his first stint as the Chief Minister in 2006-07, the JD(S), as a party, is getting ready to connect with the people by launching the padayatra on Aug.20, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs who championed the cause of backward classes.

Senior party leader Y.S.V. Datta said in Bengaluru on Thursday, that the Aug.20 padayatra will cover the districts of Cauvery and Tungabhadra basins, while the second phase of the padayatra to be launched later, will cover the districts north of Tungabhadra and Malaprabha basins.

June 29, 2019

