Mandya DC urges parents not to buy bikes for students

Mandya: Mandya DC N. Manjushree has issued memo to the Principals of Colleges and Head Masters of Schools to create awareness among the students and parents about the dangers of accidents and the reasons for this. Once the youths get bike in their hands then in their exuberance they ride them at breakneck speed which results in accidents and such incidents are on the rise.

In the light of this, the DC has urged the parents not to buy bikes and scooters to their wards. The students are riding bikes without having Driving Licences (DLs) and getting involved in accidents. As a result, some of the students have even lost their lives and a few have ended up being handicapped. Hence, the DC has issued a memo to the Principals and HMs asking them to bring about awareness among the students and parents.

