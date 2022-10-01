Navarathri concerts at Ashram
Navarathri concerts at Ashram

October 1, 2022

Vid. Hosahalli K. Venkataram, Vid. Hosahalli K. Subbarao and Vid. Hosahalli V. Raghuram presenting a Karnatak violin trio at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in city this morning as part of Navarathri celebrations. They are accompanied by Vid. Sunil Subrahmanyam on mridanga and Vid. Sharat Koushik on ghata.

Vidu. Anahita Ravindran and Vidu. Apoorva Ravindran presenting Karnatak vocal duet accompanied by Vid. Mattur R. Srinidhi on violin, Vid. Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. Sunad Anur on kanjira at the Ashram yesterday.
Flute Sisters Vidu. Devopriya and Vidu. Suchishmita Chatterjee presenting Hindustani Flute Duet at Sri Ganapathy Ashram in city on Sept. 29 as part of Navarathri celebrations. They were accompanied by Ramadas Palsule on tabla.

