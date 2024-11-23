NDA leads in Maharashtra; I.N.D.I.A retains Jharkhand

November 23, 2024

New Delhi: Nearly five hours into the vote counting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections that began at 8 am today, NDA appears poised for a landslide victory in Maharashtra, while I.N.D.I Alliance has pulled off a surprise in Jharkhand.

All Mahayuti (NDA) alliance partners have showcased an impressive performance in Maharashtra, according to the trends, with their lead crossing over 200 out of the 288 seats.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) of I.N.D.I.A bloc is limited to just around 50-60 seats, marking a massive setback. While most exit polls predicted a Mahayuti win in Maharashtra, three exit polls suggested neither the Mahayuti nor the MVA would secure a clear majority. However, current trends indicate a definitive mandate for the NDA.

This is the first election after the splits in the NCP and Shiv Sena. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, undivided NCP 54, Congress 44, independents 13 and others 16 seats. Today’s results hold immense significance, particularly for the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray lost his CM’s position due to a split in his party in 2022 and his faction has been eager to prove its strength in Assembly polls. Eknath Shinde, his key rival, has gained popularity thanks to welfare measures under Mahayuti Government. Trends so far indicate Shinde has outpaced the Thackerays, particularly in the race over who represents Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

The NCP has also been impacted by a split, with Ajit Pawar joining the ruling alliance as Dy.CM in July last year. His uncle, Sharad Pawar, has campaigned fiercely to protect his long-standing political legacy.

The Congress faces immense pressure in Maharashtra after its poor performance in the Haryana assembly polls earlier this year, where the BJP secured its third consecutive victory.

JMM-led alliance leads in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance is relying on its governance and promises, while NDA is banking on the Centre’s performance.

Early trends showed JMM alliance crossing halfway mark, with CM Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, while his wife Kalpana trailed in Gandey Constituency. BJP has targeted JMM-led alliance, criticising its performance and raising issues like infiltration and tribal rights.

Trends at 1 pm show I.N.D.I.A. maintaining its lead, with JMM alliance taking lead in 31 seats, Congress in 14, RJD in 4 seats and CPI (M-L) in 2, taking the alliance total close to majority mark at 51. Meanwhile, BJP is coasting solo, leading in 26 seats, with other alliance partners leading in 1 seat each.