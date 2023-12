December 2, 2023

Neha S. Raju (17), daughter of ‘Mysuru Mithra’ Hassan reporter Somesh, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday following brief illness.

She was a meritorious student and had scored 624/625 marks in SSLC last year, becoming the State topper.

She was honoured with Pratibha Puraskar by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) for her achievement.

Her body was donated to Hassan Medical College as per her wish.