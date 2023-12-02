Cooch Bihar Trophy: After early loss of wickets, Karnataka going strong
December 2, 2023

Karnataka after dismissing the overnight batsman Aditya Raut of Uttarakhand on the very first ball of the second day’s play this morning, made a solid start in its first innings. They scored 175 for the loss of 2 wickets after lunch.

The last wicket of Uttarakhand was claimed by Dhirajgowda as the innings resumed today, when he had the batsman out for LBW.

The four-day match between the two states is being played at Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja (SDNR) Wadiyar Cricket stadium at Manasagangothri, in the city.

Chasing a modest score of 232 runs, Karnataka openers Prakar Chaturvedi and Krishiv Bajaj put on just 9 runs before the latter was out for just 1 run. Harshil Dharmani who came to crease at the fall of 1st wicket could score only 14 before he was dismissed when the  Karnataka score was 31.

K.P. Karthikeya joined opener Prakar Chaturvedi and together they have put on 144 runs for the 3rd wicket and both the bastsmen were at the crease at the time we went to press. Prakar was batting on 106 (102 balls, 14 fours) and Karthikeya was batting on 43.

Aditya  Raut and D.P. Singh claimed a wicket each for Uttarakhand.

