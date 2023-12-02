Disabled need self-confidence more than empathy: District Minister

December 2, 2023

Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that disabled children need Self-confidence morethan empathy, so that they can come to the mainstream of society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sports Meet for the differently abled organised jointly by the District Administration, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Women and Child Development Department and Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, at Chamundi Vihar stadium in Nazarbad here yesterday.

Pointing out that it is not easy to take care of disabled children, Dr. Mahadevappa said that only affection and commitment can help in proper care and nurture of the disabled.

Underlining the role of teachers in the care of special children, he said that the Government has been organising the sports meet for the disabled for the past 25 years. Noting that before that, some associations and organisations used to organise the meet, the Minister said that the Government has been granting Rs.50,000 to every district of the State for organising such sports meet every year.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa in his address, said that it is important to encourage special children to come up with their hidden talent. Pointing out that the sports meet provides a good platform for the specially abled children, he said it is important to educate the children on the opportunities that are available, more than winning or losing.

Earlier, hundreds of children presented a March Past, which received a huge applause from the gathering.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Differently Abled Welfare Officer K.V. Jyothi, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department B. Basavaraju, Assistant Director, Department of Youth empowerment and Sports Bhaksar Nayak were present on the occasion.