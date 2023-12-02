DAR wins District-level Police Sports Meet
Sports

DAR wins District-level Police Sports Meet

December 2, 2023

District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police, Mysuru, bagged the first place in team events and Individual events at the three-day District level Annual Police sports meet which concluded at DAR Grounds in Jyothinagar here on Friday.

DAR bagged the overall championship by securing 75 points. G.G. Raghunandan of DAR came first in individual events of Men’s section  by winning 100 Mt, 200 Mt, 400 Mt running race and second place in High Jump.

In the women’s section, H.S. Ashwitha of Bylakuppe Police Station bagged the overall individual prize by coming first in 100 Mt. running race, Shot put, Discus throw and Javelin throw and second place in 200 Mt. running race and Long jump.

In the Men’s  4×100 Relay event, DAR team bagged the first prize, followed by Nanjangud Sub-division with second prize and Hunsur sub-division with third prize.

In the men’s 4×400 relay event, Nanjangud Sub-division bagged the first place, followed by DAR which bagged the second place and Mysuru Rural Sub-division, the third place.

In the team events, Hunsur sub-division bagged the first place, followed by DAR in the second place. In Kabaddi, Mysuru Rural Sub-division emerged the winner, while DAR ended as Runner-up. In the Tug of War event, DAR bagged the first place, while Nanjangud sub-division emerged as the runner-up.

In cricket, the Mysuru SP team bagged the first place and Additional SP team secured the second place.

DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah distributed prizes to the winners. SP Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N.Nandini and other Police Officers were present.

