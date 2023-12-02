This road in Yadavagiri needs immediate attention

December 2, 2023

Sir,

The road between the Railway Quarters and Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri leading to VV Puram Police Station was dug up for pipeline laying works several months ago.

This road and the huge five-street intersection with KRS Road, has been crudely backfilled by the concerned department. Absolutely no levelling with the backfilled material loosening up and rocks spreading out as all kinds of vehicle ride over them day in and day out.

We don’t know which department is now going to pick up the road work, if they have the budget and if they are even aware of this left out work.

It is risky and tedious to navigate this one-mile stretch, on daily basis for the last about eight months, to all kinds of motorists — School buses, tourists to KRS, local commuters, etc.

Hope this letter draws the attention of the local MLA and the civic administration for suitable immediate action at the earliest.

– Ravishankar Bale, Yadavagiri, 30.11.2023

