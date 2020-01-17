New flight to Belagavi

January 17, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The new daily flight to Belagavi was inaugurated this morning and the plane is operated by TruJet. It will be a flight between Chennai-Mysuru and Belagavi. With the new flight, the Mysore Airport is presently handling eight flights and 16 routes including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Goa and Chennai. The Kochi flight has been grounded as works on upgrading the Cochin International Airport is on and will be completed by March this year when the flight services will resume. Then, the total flights operated from Mysuru will touch nine.

Today’s Belagavi flight was inaugurated by Arpita Pratap Simha, wife of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. CII Chairman Bhaskar Kalale, Airport Director R. Manjunath, B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels, BJP Leaders H.V. Rajeev and Dr. Anil Thomas, C.A. Jayakumar of Mysore Travel Association, Travel Next’s K.K. Mohan and others were present.

Airport Director Manjunath said that talks are on with several airlines including TruJet, Indigo and Air Alliance inviting them to operate flights to Mangaluru, Chennai via Coimbatore and also between Mysuru and Tirupati. A daily flight to Shirdi is facing some problems in weather, he added.

He said that all the flights operating from Mysuru had 85 percent occupancy. “We are planning to introduce a Flybus to Ooty and Kodagu and we are in talks with the KSRTC to operate the bus service from the Airport. Also, the city to Airport service is doing well,” he added.

The bus starts from City Bus Stand and reaches the Airport via Sub-urban Bus Stand, Fortune JP Palace, Ginger Hotel, Radisson Blu Plaza and Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama.

Fares range from Rs. 20 to Rs. 100 at various stages. Fares are inclusive of 5 percent GST.

