New Jayadeva Heart Hospital opens for public in city from today

Mysuru: The state-of-the-art new 350-bed Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at the PKTB premises on KRS Road near Kumbarakoppal Gate opened its door to the public from this morning with nearly 300 heart patients lining up in the Outpatient Department till afternoon.

The hospital was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah nearly five months ago on March 10.

Speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning, Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr.C.N. Manjunath said, “Our aim is to provide 24X7 care to the patients and our motto is ‘Quality, Charity, Subsidised and Humanitarian’ service.”

The three lakh square feet, three plus two floors (underground, ground floor) Rs. 210 crore fully equipped hospital is the first of its kind in the State which no private hospital can match with regard to the facilities, said Dr. Manjunath.

Out of the 350-beds, 200-beds are functioning at present. 80 per cent of the Hospital functioning at K.R. Hospital earlier has been shifted to the new premises and in another week the remaining equipment and patients will also be shifted, he said.

The patients who are still not aware of the opening of the new hospital are going to Jayadeva Hospital in K.R. Hospital premises and they are being shifted in vehicles to the new place, he added.

The Hospital has four operation theatres (OTs), three cardiac Cath labs each costing Rs. 4 crore, three intensive coronary units, Cardiac CT and MRI facilities. It also has general wards, special wards, deluxe wards, Echo unit, TMT unit and other facilities. There are 13 Cardiologists, four Anaesthetists, 10 Medical Officers, three Post Graduates, housekeeping staff, Dietician and clerks with a total strength of 250 staff.

Dr. Sadananda is the Chief of Jayadeva Hospital and Dr. Panduranga is the Registered Medical Officer (RMO), said Dr. Manjunath, who added that there will be no shortage of staff.

The work on the top floor is going on and it is likely to be completed in another two months.

Jayadeva Hospital, the pride of Mysuru, has ample car and two-wheeler parking facility, and one of the attractions is the nine-feet clock tower with clocks on all the four sides which can be seen from a distance. There is also a library and meditation centre, he said.

Those with private health insurance schemes, as also Central and State Government employees can make use of the facility, as our aim is also to provide quality healthcare at affordable cost, both for the rich and poor, said Dr. Manjunath.