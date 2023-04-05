New team of Rotary Club of Mysore South East

The new office-bearers of Rotary Club of Mysore South East for the year 2023-24 was announced in a Club Assembly recently. Seen are (sitting from left) Rtn. M.P. Ramesh Babu (Yoga Chairman), Rtn. Vishwanathaiah (International Service Director), Rtn. M. Rajeev (Vice-President), Rtn. S. Vasudevan (Vocational Service Director), Rtn. M. Mohan (President 2022-23), Rtn. K.N. Muralidhara (President 2023-24), Rtn. N.T. Girish (Hon. Secretary 2023-24) and Rtn. Seema Mariswamy (Club Editor); Standing from left: Rtn. Gurudatta (TEACH-Chairman), Rtn. R. Ravindra (Club Literary Committee Chairman), Rtn. M. Suneel (Membership Chairman), Rtn. C. Gopal (District Project Chairman), Rtn. B.R. Venkatesh (Joint Secretary), Rtn. Nagaraju (Treasurer), Rtn. Govardhan Yadav (Club Service Director), Rtn. H.S. Girish (Web Service Director ), Rtn. Raj Bhat (Youth Service Director), Rtn. S.N. Ramesh Babu (TRF Chairman), Rtn. Dr. V.R. Santhosh (Pulse Polio Chairman), Rtn. R. Ramesh Rao (Community Service Director), Rtn. R. Shashikanth (Rotaract Chairman), Rtn. Suresh (WinS Chairman) and Rtn. Bhargav Shinde (Water & Sanitation Chairman).
