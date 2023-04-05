JD(S) leader greeted on 50th birthday
Photo News

JD(S) leader greeted on 50th birthday

April 5, 2023

JD(S) leader C. Shekar (big garland), who is also the owner of New Ruchith Glass and Plywood Hardware, celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday at a programme organised at Sharadadevinagar. Shekar’s elder brother C. Kumar (small garland) also celebrated his birthday yesterday. JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda greeted both the brothers on the occasion. Prathima Shekar, Madhu, Naveen Kumar, Puttaswamy, K.N. Kumar, Gangadhar, Chethan, Cheluvaraju, Chethan Babu, Yogesh, Rakesh, Naganna, Mallik, Shivanna, Viroopaksha, Charan, Sundarraj, Ayyanna, Anil, Chandan Gowda and women leaders were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching