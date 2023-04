April 5, 2023

Karunayana Muddaiah (72), an ex-serviceman, former employee of State Bank of India and a resident of Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, passed away yesterday afternoon in city.

He leaves behind his wife Kamini Muddaiah, retired K.R. Hospital Staff Nurse and member of Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple Trust at Bannimantap, daughters Kavyashree and Bhagyashree and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at his native place Kumbaladalu village in Madikeri taluk today.