New, viable, people-friendly flight routes from Mysuru

September 18, 2024

Sir,

Apropos the front-page news item in Star of Mysore dated Sept. 16, 2024, regarding our MP Yaduveer Wadiyar meeting the Civil Aviation Minister and appealing for the introduction of new flight routes from Mysuru.

While his suggestions for flights from Mysuru to Kochi, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada are welcome, some of these destinations were connected earlier but withdrawn due to a lack of passengers. In addition to these places, I would like to suggest direct flights from Mysuru to Shirdi, Tirupati and Tiruchirappalli, enabling devotees of Shirdi Saibaba, Tirupati Srinivasa and Srirangam’s Sriranganatha to visit and have darshana more conveniently.

Further, these routes would likely attract a steady stream of passengers throughout the year.

As for flights to Mumbai, Goa, or Kochi, they could be routed through Bengaluru with a one-stop there, ensuring the flight is filled with passengers boarding from Bengaluru as well.

Apart from introducing new flights, it is crucial to ensure they remain cost-viable for the airlines. A stop at Bengaluru would not only benefit passengers from Mysuru but also help airlines increase passenger numbers from Bengaluru.

I hope our MP and other influential voices will pursue this matter to its logical conclusion.

– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagar, 16.9.2024

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]