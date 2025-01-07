New virus cases in India: No reason to worry

January 7, 2025

New Delhi: India has confirmed five cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus recently highlighted following an outbreak in China. The Government assured that there is no need to panic, stating that HMPV is already in global circulation.

The first two cases were reported in Bengaluru on Monday, involving a three-month-old baby, now discharged and an eight-month-old, recovering in a hospital. Another eight-month-old baby boy tested positive for HMPV on Jan. 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital with bronchopneumonia.

A third case emerged in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a two-month-old infant was hospitalised on Dec. 24 with cold, cough and breathing difficulty.

Tamil Nadu reported two additional cases, one each from Chennai and Salem, raising the national tally to five. The Union Health Ministry confirmed no deaths from HMPV have occurred in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) emphasised there is no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. “India is well-prepared to manage respiratory illnesses,” the Council assured.

None of the affected families in Bengaluru or Ahmedabad reported recent travel history, ruling out external exposure. Details about the Tamil Nadu cases are pending.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda addressed public concerns, noting that HMPV is not new. “It was identified in 2001 and spreads through air, primarily in winter and early spring. The Government is monitoring the situation,” he said, reiterating there’s no reason for alarm.