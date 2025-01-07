MUDA seeks cancellation of 30 sites at Bhavya Bharata Layout

January 7, 2025

Layout formed in an area designated as Park, violating land conversion laws

Mysuru: Amid ongoing investigations into the scam involving the illegal transfer and allotment of thousands of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites under the 50:50 ratio, a new violation has surfaced.

A Private Housing Co-operative Society has reportedly developed and sold sites on land earmarked as a Park in the approved plan. Moreover, the Society has allotted sites that were not cleared by MUDA in the Correct Dimension (CD) list.

In response, the MUDA Superintending Engineer has written letters to the Mysuru Sub-Registrar (North), requesting the cancellation of the registration of Sale Deeds for these sites. Further, the Officer has instructed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone Office 2 to cancel the Khatas of sites that have been registered without being released in the MUDA CD List.

Additionally, in a letter to the MUDA Secretary, the Superintending Engineer mentioned that in Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk, survey numbers 18/1, 2, 19/2, and 52/1, 2 have been developed by ‘Bhavya Bharata Housing Cooperative Society’ but the Society authorities have illegally created and sold sites numbered 58/A, 58/B, 58/C, 58/D, 58/E, 58/F, 58/G and 58/H in an area designated as a Park in the approved plan, thereby violating land conversion laws.

In the internal letter, the Superintending Engineer (SE) mentioned that RTI activist N. Gangaraju has filed a complaint stating that Absolute Sale Deeds were done in respect of these sites during 2007-2008 at the Office of the Sub-Registrar (North).

MUDA Commissioner’s note: The MUDA Commissioner has indicated in his note that although the sites in the said layout were not released by MUDA, the Sale Deeds, Khata and revenue documents were created and as such, the Khata and revenue documents must be cancelled and action must be taken in this regard.

Consequently, the SE has asked the MUDA Secretary to cancel Sale Deeds, Khata and revenue documents of eight sites in the area that has been earmarked as Park in the approved layout and the 22 sites that were sold without being released by MUDA, totalling 30 sites.

Meanwhile, the Officers of MUDA Zone Office 1 have written a letter to the Sub-Registrar (North), stating that a private residential layout has been developed in survey numbers 18/2, 19/2, 52/1 and 52/2 of Srirampura village with MUDA’s approval for the layout plan, developing a total of 79 sites.

Sold without layout plan approval

Out of these, 57 sites have been released by MUDA while for the remaining 22 sites, the CD List has not been released. Additionally, eight sites numbered 58/A, 58/B, 58/C, 58/D, 58/E, 58/F, 58/G and 58/H have been illegally created and sold through Absolute Sale Deed in Office of Sub-Registrar (North) without layout plan approval.

Therefore, the letter mentions that the 22 sites that have not been released by MUDA and the 8 sites that have been illegally created without plan approval should be cancelled, stated the Superintending Engineer’s letter.

Additionally, Officers of MUDA Zone Office 1 have written a letter to the Commissioner of MCC Zone 2 Office, requesting the cancellation of Khata for sites that have not been approved in the layout plan and not released by MUDA in the CD List.

‘Not illegal layout’

The Bhavya Bharata Layout was developed about 25 years ago. Currently, this Housing Co-operative Society does not exist. It was superseded 15 years ago. The layout was not developed illegally. We will take legal action and fight it out in Court of law if the sale deeds and Khatas are cancelled.”

—C.N. Manjegowda, MLC and President of erstwhile Bhavya Bharata Housing Co-operative Society