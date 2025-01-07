Mysuru Bandh evokes good response

January 7, 2025

Mysuru: The dawn-to-dusk Mysuru bandh, called today by Dalit and Backward Classes organisations, garnered significant support across the city.

The bandh was organised to protest Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged disrespectful remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament, with demands for his resignation and legal action.

Over 25 organisations, including Dalit, Backward Classes, farmers, labour and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), spearheaded the bandh. Associations such as the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association and the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) extended moral support. The ruling Congress party openly backed the protest, mobilising teams to ensure its success.

Mysuru’s commercial hubs in the Central Business District (CBD), including D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Shivarampet, Ashoka Road and Santhepet, witnessed a complete shutdown, with shops and businesses remaining closed throughout the day.

Bus services were among the worst affected. KSRTC suspended operations after protesters blocked entry and exit points at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand. Buses arriving from outside Mysuru were halted on the city’s outskirts due to roadblocks at major junctions.

KSRTC officials were waiting for clearance from the Police to resume operations that were suspended around 9 am. City buses, which began operations in the morning, were stopped midway as protestors patrolled the streets, forcing buses to return to depots. Private bus operators also suspended services, leaving daily commuters, students and patients stranded.

While autorickshaws and other small public transport vehicles were operational, many drivers reportedly charged exorbitant fares, exploiting the situation. Tonga services were unavailable as the Tonga Owners’ Association supported the bandh.

Government offices, schools forced to close

Government offices, which opened as usual, were forced to shut down after protestors entered their premises and demanded closures. Key offices, including the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Commercial Tax Office and Tahsildar’s Office, were affected.

Banks and post offices in central areas also faced disruptions, with several forced to close. However, most Central government undertakings outside the city’s core functioned normally.

Educational institutions, though not officially closed, were disrupted as protestors reached schools and colleges, forcing closures. The abrupt shutdown left many students, especially young children, stranded until parents or transportation arrived.

The protesters said that though the bandh had caused some inconvenience to the people, the protest was necessary to protect the Constitution and opposition to what they called unsavoury remarks against the architect of the Constitution.

Essential services unaffected

Trains continued to operate on schedule and essential services such as hospitals, medical shops and milk booths remained functional. The bandh had minimal impact on newer and peripheral areas of Mysuru, where most commercial establishments stayed open.

Police security

The Police had made extensive security arrangements across the city to ensure peace during the bandh. Both Civil and Traffic Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at key locations, sensitive areas and vantage points.

Senior officers were seen patrolling the city, maintaining law and order, and taking proactive measures to prevent any potential disturbances or untoward incidents.

Protestors formed human chains at major traffic junctions, blocking vehicular movement on key roads, including the Outer Ring Road. In multiple locations, effigies of Amit Shah were burnt in condemnation of his alleged remarks.

A prominent protest, led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar, saw a massive effigy burnt near the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road. Protestors reiterated their demand for Shah’s removal from the Union Cabinet and legal action against him.

Attempt to siege RSS office

Accusing the Union Government of operating under RSS directives, protestors, joined by Congress workers, attempted to lay siege to the RSS Office ‘Madhava Krupa’ on JLB Road. Police, however, intervened and took the protestors into preventive custody before they could storm the premises.

Congress leads marches

The ruling Congress party organised two processions from Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station to Town Hall, taking different routes. One procession passed through JLB Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road and K.R. Circle, while the other took Irwin Road, Nehru Circle and B.N. Road.

Both processions culminated in a massive public rally at Town Hall, where thousands gathered to voice their dissent. The rally continued even after 2 pm and is expected to gather more protesters later.

Overwhelming support

The bandh saw overwhelming support in Muslim-dominated areas such as N.R. Mohalla, Udayagiri, Ghousianagar, Rajeevnagar and Mandi Mohalla, where shops, commercial establishments and educational institutions voluntarily shut down in solidarity.

In other parts of the city, shop owners on K.T. Street, Ashoka Road, Sri Harsha Road and other key commercial streets also closed their shutters after protestors urged them to do so. Anticipating disturbances, hotels and restaurants in the CBD closed their doors as a precautionary measure.

While most petrol stations in the CBD were closed, those in the outskirts and other localities remained operational throughout the day.