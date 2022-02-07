Removal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait by Raichur Judge –  Mysuru bandh: Protests staged at bus stands, K.R. Circle

February 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Except for two incidents of pelting stones on a KSRTC bus and at a hotel, no major damage to property was witnessed during the Mysuru Bandh today. But business on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road and surrounding areas came to a standstill. Vehicular movement was, however, normal.

K.R. Circle witnessed a massive protest after many years with protesters converging from all sides. Normally, during any protest, this Circle would be spared as many roads meet and blocking them would inconvenience commuters. Today it was not so. Protesters squatted on the road and the large presence of Police personnel, barricades and lathis did not deter the agitators. Traffic here came to a grinding halt for some time.

The Samvidhana Rakshana Samithi members and several Dalit organisations called for a city bandh from 6 am to 5 pm today to protest against the disrespect towards Dalit icon Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Principal District and Sessions Judge of Raichur Mallikarjun Gouda had allegedly got the portrait of Babasaheb removed before hoisting the National Flag during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in the premises of the District Court.

The bandh that received lukewarm response till 10 am picked up steam after 10 am when students from various colleges joined the protest call along with members of several Dalit organisations pouring onto the streets. Their main target was the Central Business District and as such, businesses here came to a complete halt. While several shops shut doors voluntarily, others were forcibly closed.

At around 9 am, protesters led by Urilinga Peddishwara Mutt Seer Sri Gnanaprakasha Swamiji swarmed into the Sub-Urban Bus Stand and blocked the bus routes for over an hour. They later reached Town Hall where thousands had gathered. Next, the agitators headed towards the City Bus Stand and blocked the traffic for over two hours.

One city bus and the glass facade of Shringar Hotel was stoned. Later, the agitators marched towards the Town Hall where a protest meeting was on.

Yesterday, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta had warned of action if anyone imposed the bandh forcefully. “We will deal with them as per law,” he had said. The Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) and the Mysuru Hotel Owners Association informed that all the hotels and business establishments will remain open and they would only extend moral support to the bandh call.